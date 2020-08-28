Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.