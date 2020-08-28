DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Several emergency crews are at a Decatur skating rink after a large fight broke out.
Decatur Police confirmed they were called to Campbells Skate Center on Greenswitch Road Friday evening.
In multiple videos sent to WAND News several Dectaur Police cars, and Macon County Sheriff’s vehicles can be seen. Viewers tell WAND News the Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance also responded.
In a video posted on Facebook, one viewer said police used mace to break up the fight. It is unclear how many people were involved in the fight.
Decatur Police did not have any information about injuries or any arrests.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we get new information.
