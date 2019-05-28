DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Officers say they seized ounces of cannabis after responding to a shots fired call.
Before 5 p.m. on May 25, police say they went to the 600 block of E. Grand Ave. and talked with Anfernee L. Maclin, 22. Maclin told officers someone from a car in an alley had shot at him. Police found bullet holes in the back of 612 E. Grand Ave and shell casings in the area.
According to sworn statements, police on scene smelled a strong wet cannabis odor from the open back door of that address. They performed a protective sweep of the home for possible shooting victims, where they say they found bags of the drug in plan view, along with another 12-plus ounces of it in a bedroom cooler after returning with a search warrant. In total, police say they found 13.4 ounces of cannabis.
Statements say Maclin told police the drugs were for personal use. They say police found $621 in cash in the suspect’s pants pocket.
Maclin is charged with possession of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of cannabis. His bond is set at $75,000 in Macon County.