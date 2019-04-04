DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with cannabis is behind bars in Macon County, police say.
According to sworn statements, 25-year-old Jason Salinas fled from the scene of a Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Mound Road and North Constant View Drive in Decatur. Police say another driver then watched Salinas run of the roadway and disable his vehicle at North Constant View Drive and Stephanie Drive.
Officers came to the scene and seized two backpacks, which they say Salinas was trying to hide. Statements say the backpacks contained just over one pound of marijuana in a bag marked “Cherry 007”, 22 individual 1.1-gram packages of concentrated cannabis wax and 14 1-gram packages of “Shatter”. Officers say “Shatter” is a concentrated form of cannabis.
Salinas admitted to police that he brought the drugs from Berwyn to Decatur to deliver to a buyer, according to police.
The suspect is charged with possession of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of cannabis. He posted 10 percent of his $10,000 bond and was released from Macon County custody Thursday.