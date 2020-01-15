DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said was caught breaking into a car is facing charges.
Authorities said a resident along South Wise Street in Decatur heard someone opening the door on her Chevrolet Equinox on Tuesday night. When she opened her house door, police said she saw Jonathan Leyva, 19, standing outside.
Leyva is accused of shutting the car door and running through the victim's backyard.
Police said they later found Leyva in front of a South Oakland Avenue address. He ran on foot, sworn statements said, before an officer used a stun gun on him and arrested him.
Officers siad Leyva had a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the pocket of his sweatpants. They said the weapon was not reported stone, but Leyva did not have a valid FOID card for it.
Leyva is charged with criminal trespass to vehicles, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and four other counts.
He is behind bars in Macon County Wednesday with total bail set at $175,200.