DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating an early morning single-car crash.
The crash happened along North Water Street, between East Waggoner and East Center Streets around 3:00 AM Friday.
Police say, the car flipped over at one point before coming to a stop in a grassy area along North Water Street. The people inside the car fled the scene.
It is unclear how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash or if anyone was hurt.
This is an ongoing investigation. WAND News will update this story as more information arrives in the newsroom.