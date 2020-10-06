JEROME, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect or suspects have stolen cars and later crashed them, Jerome police said.
A Facebook post from the Jerome Police Chief Mark Estill said vehicles have been reported stolen in the Jerome business area in the two weeks before Oct. 6. The cars were later found crashed and, in more than one case, heavily damaged.
Authorities are stressing to the public car keys should never be left inside of a vehicle.
People are asked to report suspicious persons to to Jerome police by calling (217)753-6666.
