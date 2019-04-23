DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man pointed a weapon at another in a Decatur drug deal.
Sworn statements say the armed robbery happened on Nov. 13, when Donte Norman, 38, went to a Decatur house to sell someone $40 of cannabis. Police say Norman handed the buyer an empty plastic bag, leading to a fight after that person realized there was no cannabis.
At that point, police say Norman pulled out what appeared to be a gun and demanded money from the buyer, then ran from the house after taking $40.
Norman is also accused of taking a debit card from the purse of a woman who was visiting him, making over $800 in ATM withdrawals, and putting it back before she woke up on March 18.
Officers arrested Norman after 1 a.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with aggravated robbery and identity theft.
His bond is set at $8,000 in Macon County.