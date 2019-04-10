WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A Warrensburg Casey’s cashier is charged with stealing scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in total.
Police say they arrested Lois Cole, 26, for stealing tickets several times during work shifts, with the first theft happening in February. The store manager noticed lottery tickets at the store were coming up short on Monday.
Security camera video captured the thefts, officers say. Cole is accused of taking dozens of tickets in each theft. In total, police say she stole 132 tickets worth a total value of $831.
Cole is charged with retail theft over $300. She is out of jail in Macon County after posting 10 percent of her $2,000 bond.