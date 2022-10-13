CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September.
A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway.
After pulling into the driveway, two men approached their vehicle and opened fire. The individuals fled the area after the shooting in a vehicle driven by a third individual. Both victims were treated at a local hospital and later released.
Following an investigation, detectives determined that this was a case of mistaken identity and not a random act of violence. 24-year-old Shamario Brown from Champaign, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend from Urbana, and 41-year-old Juvon Mays from Champaign were charged with multiple Class X felonies in relation to this incident, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Townsend and Mays were arrested on September 12 and Brown was apprehended later. All three are currently in custody on charges related to the September 12 shooting.
