CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A gunshot victim was found in a crashed car in Champaign Friday afternoon.
WAND News sent a crew to the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue, where a police presence could be seen at 1:45 p.m. with crime tape stretched out. A black car appeared to have crashed in the area.
Authorities cleared the scene shortly after 2 p.m.
No other information has been released about the gunshot victim.
This is a developing story.
