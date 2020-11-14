CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is cuffed and charged after police say he planned to retaliate a homicide that occurred Thursday evening.
On Friday, at approximately 10:53 a.m., a Champaign Police detective was conducting a follow-up investigation into the homicide of Gerryontae Brown.
While inside an apartment in the 2400-block of North Neil Street gathering information on the homicide, police said an individual knocked on the door. A resident opened the door and was confronted by a man armed with a handgun. The detective immediately acted and de-escalated the situation. Police say the detective arrested the subject.
Police later learned the firearm the suspect used was reported stolen and the offender went to the apartment in hopes to retaliate Brown's homicide.
Police identified the suspect as Kamrion Wilson, 20, of Champaign. Wilson appeared in court today on preliminary charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Although an arrest has been, these incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545.
