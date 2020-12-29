CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot in the leg in Champaign Tuesday night, police said.
Officers said they responded to the 1800 block of W. John St. at about 7:29 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple shots heard. Authorities then learned a 19-year-old woman had arrived at a local hospital by personal transport with a a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Preliminary investigation results found the victim was hit while sitting in a parked car, police said. Police are continuing to process the crime scene and interview possible witnesses.
There had not been any arrests as of late Tuesday.
Police want any residence or business in the nearby area that has exterior surveillance camera systems to call police. Authorities believe video footage can help with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements for information to be shared privately can be made. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
