smotherman

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man has been accused of hiding methamphetamine in his underwear.

34-year-old James Smotherman is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and obstruction of justice.

Police arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday night at North 5th St. and Vine.

The vehicle was stopped for a minor traffic violation. Smotherman was a front seat passenger.

Police said he gave them a fake name.

When they learned who he was, they found he had a warrant out of Coles County for probation violation.

A K9 alerted on the vehicle. A probable cause search was done, but no drugs were found.

However, when police patted Smotherman down, they said they found he had hidden about seven grams of meth in a handkerchief hidden in his underwear.

Smotherman was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.