CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man has been accused of hiding methamphetamine in his underwear.
34-year-old James Smotherman is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and obstruction of justice.
Police arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday night at North 5th St. and Vine.
The vehicle was stopped for a minor traffic violation. Smotherman was a front seat passenger.
Police said he gave them a fake name.
When they learned who he was, they found he had a warrant out of Coles County for probation violation.
A K9 alerted on the vehicle. A probable cause search was done, but no drugs were found.
However, when police patted Smotherman down, they said they found he had hidden about seven grams of meth in a handkerchief hidden in his underwear.
Smotherman was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.