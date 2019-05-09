DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur school went on lockdown Thursday as police chased a suspect through a neighborhood.
Officers chased the suspect in the areas of Mound and MacArthur.
The chase started on Crestline Dr.
We are told a suspect was taken into custody in the 3900 block of Greenridge.
WAND News called police to find out why they were chasing the suspect. We are told the situation is ongoing. We will follow up to get more information when it becomes available.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church School told us they went on a soft lockdown due to the chase, but that has since been lifted.