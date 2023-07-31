DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 15-year-old who was found dead after a welfare check was lured to the location and "brutally murdered" by two other 15-year-olds, Decatur Police said.
Decatur Police officers were called for a welfare check in the 400 block of W. Harrison Avenue around 11:30 Sunday morning.
When they arrived, they found the teen dead.
Decatur Police arrested two 15-year-olds for First Degree Murder. Both are being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police are still investigating.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel released a statement saying, "I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident. A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason. I am saddened for the family of the victim and hope they can eventually find peace. As a father myself, I cannot imagine losing a child and I don’t wish that on anybody.
If you know anything about this, you are asked to call Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2734 or Macon County Crimestoppers at (217) 423-8477.
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.