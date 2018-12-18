MEREDOSIA, Ill. (WAND) - The Meredosia police chief is facing charges after being accused of holding a gun to a woman's head and threatening to shoot her.
Prosecutors said that during a domestic argument, 48-year-old Curtis Williams shoved a female victim onto a bed, held a gun to the back of her head, and threatened to shoot her at a home in rural Chambersburg on Dec. 8.
Williams is now charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault.
He has been on paid administrative leave.
He is due in court Dec. 28.
The state is expected to make a plea offer.
Williams has been ordered to get rid of his guns, stay away from the victim, and attend anger management and domestic violence counseling.