CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 9-year-old boy was injured when gunfire erupted between people in two cars Monday in Champaign.
Police said the report came in at about 3:39 p.m. Monday for people in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 2000 block of N. Market St. About 20 rounds of gunfire were exchanged.
The injured boy was in an uninvolved vehicle. It's unclear if he suffered a graze wound from the gunshot or if his injury came from shattered glass when the car was struck.
Police said the child was taken to a hospital by a family member and is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening injury.
