CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Sexually explicit pictures of minors were found in a search of a suspect’s phone, police said.
Charleston officers said an investigation into 19-year-old Seth A. Ryan began in late 2019. On Aug. 22, a criminal sexual assault bail bond set against Ryan from the 5th Circuit Court said he was not allowed to make contact with any minor without adult supervision. Then, on Dec. 28, Charleston police said they responded to a complaint accusing Ryan of sending “sexually explicit communications” to a juvenile.
Authorities arrested him Tuesday for a violation of bail bond warrant. He’s charged with grooming of a minor.
Police said they used a warrant to search Ryan’s phone and found several dozen sexually explicit images of juveniles. Detectives later served an affidavit of arrest against Ryan, which accused him of child pornography.
Officers said the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation against Ryan.