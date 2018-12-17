ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of having nude photos of a child on his phone.
Police say Arthur officers found a phone owned by Dennis West, 43, in November during a different investigation. They informed Atwood police about what they found, and that department talked to a victim they identified from outside of Illinois.
The victim told police West had photos of her from when she was under 18 years old, officers say, and an investigation revealed those photos were on the phone.
A press release says officers arrested West when searching his home. Piatt County and Douglas County deputies executed a search warrant at his address.
West, whose bond was set at $100,000 in Piatt County, posted the required 10 percent and was released. He’s facing preliminary child pornography charges.
Atwood police say they want anyone with information to call them at (217)578-3141.