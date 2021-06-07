MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man has been arrested on a child pornography charge.
Mattoon police said they arrested 37-year-old Ryan M. Blackwell of Mattoon at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Prairie Ave. Blackwell is charged with possession of child pornography.
Blackwell recorded a female minor multiple times in May of 2021 when she didn't have clothes on, police said. They added the recordings were found by a family member on a cell phone.
Blackwell is in custody Monday at the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.
