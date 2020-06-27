URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police say five children broke into and damaged a grade school earlier this month.
According to the News-Gazette, police said four boys and a girl, ages 9,9,9, 11 and 13 respectively, damaged Yabkee Ridge School at S. Anderson St back on June 19.
Urbana Police Lt. Dave Smysor said police were called to the building at about 5:15 pm. by building staff. They discovered a window had been broken to get inside.
Once inside, the children reportedly went to the art room to throw paint around. Police said the kids then went to the cafeteria where they broke a computer, tossed milk crates and stole food.
Police took a report and left. The cleaning staff called police to say the children were returned. they were found outide the building. One kid had paint on his shoes.
The News-Gazette reports that the group initially denied their involvement but later admitted to doing it.
Officers say the reported damage is in excess of $500.
