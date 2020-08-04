DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is in custody after police said she tried to steal a car that had two children in the backseat.
Officers said they responded just before 10 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of S. Main St. in reference to a woman who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics screaming and attempting to get into cars. Police searched for the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Crystal D. Schultz, and found her in the area of Monroe and Macon streets.
Police said Schultz claimed someone had tried to kidnap her. The responding officer noted in a sworn statement that he believed she was under the influence because of her "erratic and irrational behavior."
Schultz is accused of then running and standing in a lane of southbound Monroe Street traffic. Police said she stood in front of a vehicle waving her arms, then opened the front passenger door of the car.
The driver then got out, officers said, and Schultz crawled to the driver's seat. The responding officer got into the front passenger seat himself before Schultz put the car in reverse, per the statement. Police said two children, both under 10, were in the backseat of this car.
The officer put the vehicle into park and turned the keys to the off position, police said, then pushed Schultz out of the car. The suspect ran and was arrested.
Schultz is facing preliminary charges of vehicular hijacking, endangering the life of a child, domestic battery causing bodily harm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Her bail is set at $55,000 in Macon County.
