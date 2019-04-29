DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men broke into a Decatur business and stole cigarettes, police say.
It happened after 1 a.m. on April 26, police say, when 57-year-old suspect Charles Moore and a second suspect could be seen on security video forcing their way into AJ Discount (1802 N. Main St.). They’re accused of removing a sheet of plywood covering a window in order to get in.
Sworn statements say the second suspect went in, grabbed several packs of cigarettes, and handed them to Moore as he waited outside before he then entered the business. Police say both men climbed over the counter in the store.
Scratch-off lottery tickets were also stolen, according to sworn statements.
Police say Moore told them he couldn’t find the other suspect after being the last to leave the store. There is no listing for that person in the Macon County inmate list, and WAND-TV reached out to investigators to find out if they are still searching for them.
Moore, who was arrested on the morning of April 28, faces a charge of burglary in Macon County. His bond is set at $15,000.