DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager was robbed of his pants, shoes, and a large amount of cash Sunday night.
It happened around 9:15 in the 1000 block of West Wood St.
The victim told police he was with two acquaintances from school when they beat him and took his shoes, pants, and a large amount of cash. Police did not say the exact amount of cash or why the victim had a large amount of money on him.
The victim said he believed he felt knives and guns held against him, but did not see any weapons.
The suspects ran away, and the victim flagged someone down and asked them to call 911.
The victim was covered in dirt, with a small cut and bruising under his left eye, his shirt was torn, and he had about a 2 inch cut or bruise on his left knee.
One suspect described as a white male between 16 to 19 years old, about 6 feet, and 160-17 pounds with blonde hair, and the other a white male in his mid to late teens, 16-19, about 5’7’’ or 5’8’ and 190 pounds with reddish or auburn wavy hair.