DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Over 100 small bags of cocaine were seized when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Decatur house, police say.
According to sworn statements, officers with Decatur police and the DPD Emergency Response Team served the warrant after 4 p.m. on Feb. 28. Police say they found a clear knotted bag with 119 smaller bags of cocaine inside of it sitting in a bedroom, along with another 7 grams of cocaine, sandwich bags and a digital scale on the dining room table.
In total, police say the drugs weighed just over an ounce. Statements say police also found over $600 in cash during the search.
Police arrested 44-year-old Jimmy Wilder and 48-year-old Sean Peck at the scene. Officers say both men were inside of the house when the search warrant was served. Both men face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
Court records show Wilder has three drug-related convictions on his record, including two for manufacture/delivery of cocaine. Peck has a past conviction related to ecstasy pills.
Bond for each suspect is set at $200,000.