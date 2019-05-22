DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two people who police say they found with cocaine in their homes are behind bars in Macon County.
Decatur police say they executed search warrants at two addresses, including one on East Grand Avenue and another on West Grand Avenue, Tuesday before making the arrests. Officers served the first at 9:41 a.m., when sworn statements say they discovered just under 10 ounces of cocaine in a bedroom dresser and arrested Antwone L. Clemmons, 38.
Police say Clemmons had multiple weapons in the house, including one hidden between mattresses. They say at least two of those weapons were loaded. Clemmons is accused of giving drugs to people in exchange for guns.
Officers served a second warrant before 10 p.m. and found 13.7 grams of cocaine wrapped in 34 individual bags in a jacket’s pocket, according to sworn statements. Officers say a silver handgun was also found in a closet. Lamentae R. Turner, 18, was arrested.
Clemmons faces five charges, including one for manufacture/delivery of cocaine and another for armed violence. Turner is also charged with armed violence and manufacture/delivery of cocaine, along with two other counts.
Bond for Clemmons is set at $250,000, while Turner’s is $100,000.