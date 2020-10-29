CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The dates for three police-community study circles have been announced in Champaign.
Champaign officials had recently finished community listening sessions, and the study circles will be a follow up to those events. A press release from the city said study circles will help gather "additional, detailed information" from residents, which will be shared with city council as they made future public safety policy decisions "to best address the needs, interests and values of our community."
The city said each study circle will bring about 10 citizens together with police representatives. The groups will talk about police-community race relations, training and education and the role law enforcement has when it response to service calls about mental illness and related social hardships.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sessions will be held over Zoom. A community facilitator will guide each group, and the city said staff will take notes so developed ideas can be shared with the city council.
“The listening sessions were an important first step, allowing us to learn and hear directly from our community, one that we do our best to proudly serve,” said Champaign Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “The study circles are designed to be more conversational, allowing us to join in the dialogue with our residents, examine the challenges in front of us from many angles and begin to develop solution-oriented opportunities. Community engagement is an important piece of our work, and we look forward to conversing and learning more about our community’s vision for policing.”
The public can register for a study circle on one of these upcoming dates:
- Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20, 1-3 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.
The city plans to limit each date to 50 residents. To encourage an active dialogue, leaders said groups will meet in smaller groups of 10. Space is limited, and the city will give preference to Champaign residents and people who did not participate in a different study circle date, per the release.
People can learn more or register by clicking here.
The city's plan is for public input gathered from listening sessions and study circles to be given to the public and city council in a written report. This will happen at the end of the process.
The city council will review these details at a study session expected to happen early in 2021.
