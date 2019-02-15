AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – Five people lost their lives and five police officers were wounded in an Illinois shooting.
Law enforcement issued the update in a Friday press conference. NBC Chicago reports the suspected shooter, identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, was killed by police gunfire.
The shooting happened at Henry Pratt Company, located at 401 S. Highland Ave. near Prairie Street. Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Martin "was being terminated" before shots rang out, but added that a motive is unclear Friday night.
A sixth employee at Henry Pratt went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say, and a sixth police officer suffered a knee injury as law enforcement searched the business for the suspect.
State troopers in District 5 and SWAT officials responded to that scene.
One worker told NBC Chicago he and coworkers ran into an old bathroom for cover after hearing "many, many gunshots". Taqueria Muniz worker Diana Muniz said a customer told her they heard multiple gunshots.
West Aurora School District 129 began a soft lockdown across the district in response. Holy Angels Catholic School also started a lockdown.
A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and is "monitoring the ongoing situation" in Aurora.
Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019
Henry Pratt Company is a subsidiary of Mueller Co., which was founded in Decatur.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.