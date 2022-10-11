Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon.
According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
Parents were notified by the school administration via email.
At this time no further information has been provided.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
