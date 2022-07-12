ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were airlifted and another person was taken by ambulance after a bad wreck on US Route 51 at Leafland St. in Assumption.
The crash happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.
ISP District 9 Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a vehicle.
The three people who were airlifted have life-threatening-injuries. The person taken by ambulance has serious injuries.
ISP reports four juveniles were involved in the accident.
The Christian County Sheriffs Office confirms the four juveniles are Central A&M students.
Charlie Brown, principal of Central A&M High School and Gregory Elementary School released the following statement regarding the accident:
"We are just gathering as a school and community waiting word like everyone else. We have counselors and ministers available to our students and have had several students in and out this morning and early afternoon. Our community supports our Raiders 100 percent. People are here to offer support and prayers for our four students and their families, as well as each other. Moweaqua Foods, Crawfords, and Casey's provided food for all who are here. Blessed to be in this community."
Posts for support and prayers have already started to flood social media.
The Assumption Community Pride Association posted on Facebook "All of Assumption is praying for the four students involved in the accident this morning and their families. Please keep them close to your hearts, along with the first responders, students and staff at Central A&M."
Meridian High School shared to Facebook "Our hearts go out to those in the Central AM community today. We are here for all.of you. We will open the high school from 4-6pm for any students who wish to come in."
Details of how the crash happened are under investigation.
WAND News will continue to update you on this developing story.
