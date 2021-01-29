DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were back at the home where missing person, Norma J. Crutchfield, was last seen.
According to Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, new information on the case brought them back to the house for further investigation on Friday.
Crutchfield was last seen at home located at 1176 E. Olive, on Nov. 1.
Police spent hours searching the home in December, but it remains unclear as to what they found.
If anyone has any information about where she is, please call the DPD on their non-emergency line (217) 424-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.