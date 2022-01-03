DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police continue the search for wanted suspect involved in a deadly drive by shooting in Decatur.
According to officials, on September 19, 2021 at approximately 3:20 a.m. Decatur police responded to the 1300 block of E Walnut in reference to a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene and observed two individuals sitting in a parked vehicle who were shot. One of these two individuals would not survive their injuries.
Police report numerous arrests have been made in this investigation except for that of Bryan C. Mcgee, 22, who is still outstanding and has multiple warrants for his arrest.
One of these warrants is for first degree murder reference this incident.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of McGee or has any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide.
