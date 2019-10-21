DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A convicted felon and KFC employee was found with a gun in his underwear at work, police said.
Officers said a caller told them someone at KFC (1310 E. Pershing Road) was carrying a gun on Oct. 18. Police said they arrived and found Terrance L. Gibbs, 35, nervously touching the area of his groin.
The suspect said he had “a little bit of cannabis” on him, police said, before a pat down revealed a semiautomatic handgun in his underwear and tucked under his groin. Gibbs said he had the gun for protection, per officers.
He has three prior convictions, all of which are for felon in possession of a weapon, records showed.
Gibbs faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.