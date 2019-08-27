DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A convicted felon was on parole when officers found him with a gun, police said.
Sworn statements said police saw Kioshe McGowan, 37, walking in the middle of the street late Monday in the 400 block of W. Leafland Ave. and stopped him. Officers said they knew McGowan was on parole before the stop.
McGowan ran and dropped something in the middle of the street, statements said. They said officers then found a black semi-automatic pistol in the area, which the suspect claimed he found a couple of days before in an alley and was keeping for his protection.
The suspect has past convictions for armed robbery, felony possession/use of a firearm with a prior conviction and manufacture and delivery of heroin. Preliminary charges he now faces include being an armed habitual criminal, possession/use of a firearm by a felon and violation of parole.
McGowan’s bail is set at $250,000 in Macon County.