DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted murderer was arrested after running from police and having drugs and guns, including a stolen firearm, officers said.
Quinten Sibley is charged with being an armed habitual offender, armed violence, aggravated fleeing, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a peace officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
On Tuesday, June 9, police tried to stop a vehicle for having a window tint. Police said the driver of the vehicle ran into a home in the 1200 block of E. Hickory. Police said they found ecstasy and two guns inside the home.
Decatur Police Chief James Getz said the home was known to police and is believed to be a drug and gang home.
Authorities said Quinten Sibley was present at the E. Hickory St. address where the suspects illegally possessed firearms and authorities found suspected controlled substances. However, he was not one of the suspects arrested in connection to those charges.
The next day, Wednesday, June 10, police saw the same vehicle in the 2100 block of E. Eldorado. They said the window tint had not been fixed. They said they tried to stop the driver, who they said was Sibley.
Police said Sibley took off, leading police on a chase, running red lights and going up to 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The vehicle hit the side wall of the Jasper St. underpass.
Police said Sibley got out of the driver's seat and took off running. He was taken into custody at the intersection of Jasper and Sangamon.
Police said they found a gun that had been reported stolen through Decatur police on the dash of the vehicle.
Officers said they also found marijuana in the car.
Sibley has previous conviction for 2nd degree murder. He was currently on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond is set at $250,000.
