GUTHRIE, Okla. (WAND) - Two people in Oklahoma are accused of traveling in a stolen car with a rattlesnake, radioactive uranium, and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey.
Police stopped the vehicle for having an expired tag.
Stephen Jennings was in the driver's seat. Rachael Rivera was in the passenger seat.
A pet Timber rattlesnake was in a terrarium in the backseat.
Jennings told officers he had a gun in console. Police then learned the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen.
Officers also found an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey next to the gun.
A search of the vehicle revealed a canister of radioactive powdered uranium.
Police are still trying to figure out what the suspects were going to use it for. They have not been charged yet for having that or for having the snake.
It is currently rattlesnake season there, and police are checking to see if either had a hunting license.
Jennings is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to carry security verification form.
Rivera is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.