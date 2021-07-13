RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement has thanked the community for giving information that led to the arrest of a Rantoul shooting suspect.
The suspect in the July 4 shooting, which left two children wounded, is 18-year-old Teigan J. Hunt. The News-Gazette reports the suspect is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X felony). His bail is set at $1 million.
Police are still seeking a 16-year-old male for aggravated battery with a firearm.
The victims in the shooting included two girls at age 7 and 15, who suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They went to a hospital. Three men, including two 25-year-old victims and one 41-year-old victim, had grazing wounds but refused treatment and did not give authorities any information.
Police used help from multiple witnesses to corroborate information obtained by detectives. They also used license-plate readers that were recently installed to quickly identify the suspect vehicle, which the newspaper reports had been seen around Rantoul on the day of the shooting.
Police were able to obtain a search warrant for a black sport utility vehicle used in the shootings, as well as Hunt's apartment, with information they obtained.
