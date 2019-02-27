DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three women arrested following a police chase in Indiana may be tied to several thefts in the Decatur area.
All three women, who taunted police on social media about the alleged crimes, are from Florida.
23-year-old Toni Huizar of Ft. Myers, 27-year-old Amber Dunlap of Lehigh Acres, and 26-year-old Tiphanie Sager of Cape Coral were all arrested.
The three women were wanted on felony warrants in the state of Georgia for thefts there.
Decatur police tell WAND they are investigating whether they are also responsible for three thefts in Decatur, including one at the Decatur Athletic Club.
On social media, they taunted law enforcement by posting a picture of themselves and saying, "Do ya job [expletive]."
Sunday just after 6:00 p.m. an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling I-70 in Hancock County, about 15 miles east of Indianapolis, when he saw a white Nissan Sentra speeding.
He pulled behind the vehicle, but did not activate his lights yet. The driver made an abrupt lane change from an exit only lane, back onto the interstate. That is when the trooper turned on his emergency lights.
The driver, Toni Huizar, did not stop, police said.
They led police on a chase into Henry County. Other police agencies came to the trooper's help chasing the vehicle.
The vehicle was brought to a controlled stop on I-70 near the 120 mile marker.
All three women were taken into police custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.
The vehicle, which was found to be a rental car, was impounded.
Inside the vehicle, police found credit cards, check books, social security cards and identification cards. They were all later determined to be stolen property.
The suspects each had several felony warrants from Covington, Georgia related to a string of thefts in that area.
Aside from pending charges in Indiana, it is believed all three women will eventually be extradited back to Georgia to face charges.
None of the women have officially been named suspects in the Decatur thefts or are facing charges in Decatur at this time.