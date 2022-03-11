SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield Police cruiser was involved in a crash, according to the department.
Springfield Police shared on its Facebook page a reminder for drivers to slow down and provide enough space to safely drive past emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.
Photos show a vehicle on it's side and the cruiser having damage to the rear driver's side.
According to the post, the driver of the vehicle on it's side was not injured. Police K9 Officers rip was in the back of the squad car and is fine.
