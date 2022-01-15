DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man is critically injured after police said he was shot by a suspect in a ski mask.
Around 11:15 a.m. Danville Police responded to the OSF emergency room in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived they discovered the victim, a 19-year-old Danville man, had a gunshot wound to the head.
One witness told officers he was with the victim and they were sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of Chandler St. That's when an unknown person shot the victim.
The witness said he saw a dark colored SUV stop in the roadway in the 700 block of Chandler St. He said someone wearing a ski mask got out of the SUV and started shooting at the witness and victim.
The witness was not injured and was able to immediately drive the victim to the emergency room. The victim is still receiving treatment and is currently listed in critical condition. No further suspect information is available.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
