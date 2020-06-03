DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect shot a man in the hand and foot early Wednesday, police said.
Authorities are looking for the suspected shooter, who they said approached and fired gunshots from across the street while the victim, a 25-year-old Danville man, was outside of a residence. He was outside of the Virginia Street home while attending a party.
The victim went to the OSF Emergency Room for treatment. His wounds were not life-threatening.
Police said they responded at about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday.
There were no other injuries reported and no suspect information was available Wednesday morning.
Danville police want anyone with information to call them at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)446-TIPS.
