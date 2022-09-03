DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was shot early Saturday morning, according to police.
Danville Police said on Saturday at 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Tennessee Avenue in reference to shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. According to Danville Police, while officers were on scene, a 30-year-old Danville man showed up to a hospital with 2 gunshot wounds to his abdomen.
Police said the victim is still currently at a local hospital and his status is unknown.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
