DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville shootings wounded multiple people in the same morning, police said.
Sworn statements said police responded to several reports of shots fired in a span of hours. In the first, they said they responded at 12:56 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of May Street and talked to a Danville man who heard shots fired from his driveway. Police found bullet holes in the siding of his home. At 3:04 a.m., they responded to the same address for a shots fired report, when the man said he saw a white pickup truck leaving the area. There were no injuries in those reports.
Police said someone shot two people later that morning in the 300 block of Alexander St. They responded at 4:47 a.m. Sunday and found a 44-year-old man and 41-year-old woman with leg wounds. They told police they heard shots fired from outside and were hit by bullets that went through the house. Their wounds were not life-threatening. Police said they do not have a suspect or vehicle description for that shooting.
Finally, police said they found a 27-year-old man with a shoulder gunshot wound when they responded at 5:04 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Plum St. This victim said he heard shots coming from outside and was hit after looking out of a window. He told police he saw two black men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and shooting at the residence before another black man came from behind the house and shot back at the two men. Police said the suspects fled the scene in unknown directions. The victim had non-life-threatening wounds.
It's unclear if the shootings are related. Police said they are investigating the possibility.
Anyone who might know anything about what happened is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.