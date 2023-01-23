DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Danville Police Department announced that the preliminary cause of death for the Danville toddler who was admitted to the ER last Thursday was multiple blunt force injuries due to child abuse.
Three-year-old Kanari Miller of Danville was brought to the OSF Emergency Room after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs. Medical personnel attempted to provide treatment but Kanari was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.
DPD detectives immediately began an investigation into the cause of her death. Detectives and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators performed a court ordered search warrant at Kanari's residence and collected evidence.
After an autopsy was performed, it was medically determined that the injuries sustained by Kanari were not consistent with falling down the stairs. Details about specific injuries are being withheld at this time as the investigation is being treated as a homicide.
DPD, ISP, and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office are continuing with the investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
