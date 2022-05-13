MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was employed by DCFS has been arrested and charged with child pornography in Montgomery County.
Brett Allen Wexstten worked in IT for DCFS. WAND TV is told he had no direct contact with children.
Wexstten is accused of "disseminating a depiction by computer of a child known to be under the age of 13 who was actually or by simulation engaged in sexual acts."
The crime is alleged to have occurred on September 20, 2021.
The arrest was made after a search was conducted on May 12 at an address in Nokomis. Police said Wexstten admitted to downloading child pornography.
