DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who was on probation for drug-related charges was caught again with cocaine, authorities said.
Police said members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at 925 E. Main St. They said William R. Brooks, 37, was arrested moments after police saw him leaving this address.
In the search, sworn statements said detectives found a bag containing 6.9 grams of cocaine on a bookshelf next to documents owned by Brooks, along with another 1.6 grams of cocaine and three digital scales in the kitchen.
On Feb. 4, Brooks was placed on probation for manufacture/delivery of cocaine. He has a 2005 Macon County conviction on his record for possession of cocaine.
In the current case, Brooks faces preliminary charges of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.