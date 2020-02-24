DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police said a man threatened to kill a police officer’s family after he was arrested for driving into a house while intoxicated.
According to sworn statements, 24-year-old Cody R. Steck tried to steal a trailer from the back of a man’s home. When the owner came to confront the suspect, police said Steck “became hostile” and removed his shirt.
At that time, a neighbor returned home in their Ford Crown Victoria and saw the men arguing. Police said this person tried to call police and Steck ran toward him, but when the man ran to the other side of the Ford to get away from the suspect, Steck instead stole the Ford and drove away, striking the trailer and another car while leaving.
Police said records showed Steck does not have a valid Illinois license.
The rear, passenger side of this Ford later crashed into a home in the 700 block of E. Van Buren Ave. A witness said they watched the driver approaching at “highway speeds” before losing control and crashing into the house. Another witness approached Steck in the vehicle, police said, and took the keys from him before holding the door closed to keep Steck from getting out. Officers said Steck then kicked out the back window, said something to the effect of “I have a bunch of drugs on me”, then put something into his mouth and swallowed it.
Police said Steck was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where his BAC level showed to be .300 – nearly four times the legal limit. They said blood tests showed the presence of cocaine.
While in the hospital, authorities said Steck ripped out his IV, causing heavy bleeding, and wiped the blood on his face and torso. Police said he then acted calmly in order to get a nurse to try to put in a new IV, then tried to grab the needle from the nurse.
Two officers tried to restrain Steck, per statements, and he kicked one of them in the head. The documents said Steck told police he was part of the “Gangster Disciples” gang and threatened he would kill an officer “and his entire family” when he left jail.
Steck faces 17 total charges, including but not limited to driving under the influence, aggravated battery to a peace officer, threatening a public official and possession of meth. His bail is set at $200,000 in Macon County.
Records show Steck has four domestic battery convictions on his record dating back to 2016.