DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A drunk driver who hit another vehicle Monday night has a past driving-related conviction on his record in Macon County, police said.
Jared Short, 35, is the suspect in the crash, which happened in the area of Mound Road and Westlawn Avenue Monday night. Police said Short ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle that had a female driver and a child inside of it.
The crash left the female victim with minor injuries to her lower extremities.
Police said they responded to the scene at 7:40 p.m. Monday and found a mostly empty bottle of Corona beer next to a black Dodge Ram, along with a bottle of prescription medication. Both of those items were on top of broken glass about five feet from the vehicle, which had rolled before stopping.
Officers said a search of the truck's center console led to them finding a grinder containing cannabis.
According to a sworn statement, Short told police he didn't see any traffic coming, so he went through the stop sign. Officers said Short admitted the crash was his fault.
Police said Short had bloodshot/watery eyes and had an alcoholic beverage odor on his breath. The statement said Short denied having anything to drink and told officers he took a Flexeril pill at about 6 p.m. Monday. Short said multiple times his reaction time was slow because he took the Flexeril, per police.
Short also said he smokes "weed on the daily," according to police, and told officers he smoked five or six "one-hitters" of cannabis Monday morning.
Officers said a breathalyzer test found Short was over the legal limit for alcohol with a BAC of .086.
Police added Short was unable to show a valid proof of insurance. They said records showed Short had a revoked license dating to June of 2007. He has a subsequent Macon County conviction for driving with a revoked license.
Short and the other driver were both taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital after the crash. Police said they arrested Short after 10 p.m. Monday when he was released from hospital care.
At the time of his arrest, Short was preliminarily charged with aggravated driving under the influence, disobeying a stop sign, driving without insurance and driving with a revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.