DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a Decatur lawn care business owner was assaulted and robbed by one of his employees after getting into an argument over hours worked.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of E. Lawrence around 12:30 Monday afternoon.
Police said the employee knocked the 28-year-old business owner to the ground and rifled through his pockets. They said he took cash, an iPhone, and the owner's driver's license.
Police said the employee punched the victim in the face, brandished a metal object, and then used that object to cut the owner on the forearm.
The employee has been been arrested. He is described as a black male, 6 feet, thin build with long braids, and wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
The owner sustained minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.
