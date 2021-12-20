DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 57-year-old Decatur man is accused of committing several robberies that happened throughout the month of December.
According to a sworn affidavit, Charles M. Anderson was arrested after police identified him as the owner of a blue SUV that witnesses say he used to flee the scenes of the robberies. Those incidents include the following:
- On Dec. 8, police were called to a salon in the 1400 block of West King Street after a man entered the business and grabbed a woman's purse. The woman told police that the man was waving a hunting knife and threatened to kill everyone inside before fleeing in his SUV.
- Police were called to the 1100 block of North Sattley on Dec. 11 after a woman said she was approached by a man who reached into her shopping cart at Walmart on North Prospect Drive and grabbed her purse. The affidavit said the woman grabbed ahold of the man, but he broke free and drove off in the SUV.
- An employee at a Dollar General store on West Eldorado reported a robbery after a man shoved her to the ground while she opened the cash register to give change to a customer. According to the affidavit, the employee was treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital for injuries she sustained after striking her head on the concrete floor. This happened after the employee confronted the man on suspicion of stealing items from the store after he triggered the security sensor at the doors. The affidavit said that during the confrontation, the man denied stealing anything.
- The suspect SUV was seen leaving the scene of a robbery in Springfield involving an elderly woman whose purse was stolen on Dec. 15. The woman was bleeding "significantly" after the robbery and was treated at a local hospital for her injuries, according to the affidavit.
The SUV was located and stopped by Springfield police, per the affidavit, and Anderson was identified as the driver.
He denied being involved in any of the incidents, but he was later identified as the man caught on surveillance video at Dollar General.
Anderson faces preliminary charges of robbery, theft, aggravated battery, armed robbery and identity theft in connection to charges made on credit cards belonging to women who had their purses stolen. Those charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.
Anderson remained in the Macon County Jail Monday and his bond is set at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.